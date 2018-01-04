 Swatting death call suspect threatened to kill grandmother
January 4, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Swatting death call suspect threatened to kill grandmother

Associated Press
January 4, 2018
Updated January 4, 2018 11:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Tyler Barriss appears for an extradition hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. Barriss, accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man, told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges.

ADVERTISING

WICHITA, Kan.>> A man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man once threatened to kill his grandmother in 2015 if she reported him for phoning in a false bomb threat to a television station in Glendale, California, according to news reports and court documents.

Tyler Barriss, 25, is accused of calling 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a Wichita home. The call was a case of “swatting,” in which a person makes up a false report to get a SWAT team to descend on an address. Police shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch when the unarmed Wichita man came to his door.

Barriss earlier pleaded no contest in a separate case on May 10, 2016, to one felony count each of false report of bomb to agency or business and malicious informing of false bomb in California. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The Wichita Eagle reports that his 62-year-old grandmother wrote in a domestic violence case seeking a restraining order California court that Barris had made “constant threats to beat my face bloody.”

He also allegedly made death threats against the woman, along with threats to destroy her home and dogs. He was ordered to move out of the house they shared and stay away from her, her home, her dogs, workplace and vehicle, according to the document. The order was later dismissed when he and his grandmother missed a court hearing.

The LA Times reported that Barriss threatened his grandmother to prevent her from reporting he had called in false bomb threats.

Barriss told a California judge at extradition hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday that he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges in the swatting case.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Game of Thrones’ won’t return until 2019
NEXT STORY
Low oxygen levels, coral bleaching getting worse in oceans
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING