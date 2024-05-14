Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Florida bus crash kills 8, leaves 8 in critical condition

By Rich McKay and Brendan O’Brien / Reuters

Today

National news

MARION COUNTY FIRE RESCUE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS Fire rescue unit workers attend the scene after a bus carrying laborers to a melon farm overturned in a fatal crash near Dunnellon, Marion County, Florida, in this handout picture released today.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

MARION COUNTY FIRE RESCUE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Fire rescue unit workers attend the scene after a bus carrying laborers to a melon farm overturned in a fatal crash near Dunnellon, Marion County, Florida, in this handout picture released today.

A bus carrying farm laborers in northern Florida collided with a pickup truck today and overturned, killing at least eight people and critically injuring eight others, authorities said.

The workers were headed to pick melons at Cannon Farms in Dunnellon, a small farming community about an hour’s drive south of Gainesville, when the bus overturned. Marion County Fire & Rescue units were dispatched to the scene just after 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT), the department said in a Facebook post.

“Today, we faced a tragic incident on West Highway 40 in Ocala with a devastating bus wreck,” wrote Marion Fire Chief James Banta in the post.

The bus crashed through a fence and overturned after side-swiping a pickup truck and careening off the roadway, Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Steve Gaskins said in a statement.

Cannon Farms, which operates a commercial farm, said on Facebook that it will be closed today “out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident.”

Cannon said the accident “took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp,” but a representative could not be reached immediately to clarify. It is unclear whether Olvera owns the bus or hired the workers.

“Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident,” Cannon said. “We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.”

A total of 53 people were on the bus at the time of the accident. The other 37 passengers were transported to hospitals for minor injuries, said James Lucas, the public information officer for Marion County Fire Rescue.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide