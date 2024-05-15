Flood watch in effect for all Hawaiian islands

A flood watch for the entire state of Hawaii is in effect through Friday evening.

Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages, the National Weather Service said in a bulletin today. Roads in several areas may be closed and property damage in urban or low-lying spots may occur due to runoff. There is also a risk of landslides in areas with steep terrain.

Another developing kona low, located about 600 miles north of Kauai at 4 a.m. today, will intensify and meander around well northwest of the islands into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The low will turn our winds southerly, pulling up a large amount of moisture from the deep tropics over the islands, the NWS said.

A slow-moving band of showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast to develop near Oahu and Maui County tonight into Thursday, slowly shifting westward toward Kauai by Friday.

“Excessive rainfall and flash flooding will be a significant concern,” weather officials said. “Other areas away from the main band could see spotty downpours and localized flooding problems as well.”