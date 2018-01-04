Wahine basketball team drops Big West opener

The Hawaii women’s basketball team fell behind early in its Big West Conference opener at Cal State Fullerton today, and could not rally back in a 69-57 loss at Titan Gym.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii women’s basketball team fell behind early in its Big West Conference opener at Cal State Fullerton today, and could not rally back in a 69-57 loss at Titan Gym.

Senior guard Sarah Toeaina scored a game-high 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting for UH (7-7, 0-1 BWC) in the loss. Julissa Tago and Tia Kanoa added 11 points apiece, but no other player scored more than four.

Jade Vega led the Titans (6-8, 1-0) with 19 points, while Daeja Smith added 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Titans made 24 of 28 free throws in the victory.

UH continues play at UC Davis on Saturday.