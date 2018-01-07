 List of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
January 7, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Features| Top News

List of winners for 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

Associated Press
January 7, 2018
Updated January 7, 2018 8:25pm

  • NBC VIA AP

    Laura Dern accepted the award for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV for her role in “Big Little Lies” at the Golden Globe Awards.

  • INVISION/AP

    Sterling K. Brown posed in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series - drama for “This Is Us.”

ADVERTISING

List of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

—Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”

—Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: “Coco.”

—Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Winfrey says ‘time is up’ for abusive men in Globes speech
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING