Fewer died in isle crashes in 2017

The year 2017 ended with a total of 106 traffic-related deaths as a result of 95 crashes statewide in 2017, according to preliminary data from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

That’s less than the 120 traffic-related deaths as a result of 106 crashes recorded in 2016. However, there were six bicyclist fatalities in Hawaii in 2017 compared to none in 2016.

“Although we are grateful to the public for helping to reduce the overall number of traffic fatalities from 120 in 2016 to 106 in 2017, we are still asking everyone to maintain an increased awareness of the avoidable activities that can contribute to motor vehicle crashes and deaths,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen in a statement. “Taking responsibility by eliminating behaviors such as drunk and drugged driving, speeding, and driving distracted can make a difference in the number of roadway users — your loved ones and friends — that fall victim to motor vehicle crashes.”

Pedestrian fatalities dropped overall, from 32 in 2016 to 14 in 2017, and in every county. The highest number of pedestrian deaths last year were in Honolulu, with 11, compared to 21 in 2016. Kauai County recorded no pedestrian fatalities last year.

The highest number of fatalities involving motor vehicle occupants was in Hawaii County, with 24, which remained the same as the previous year, followed by 20 in Honolulu, 10 in Maui and six in Kauai.

There was one more moped, scooter operator death recorded in 2017, at 25, compared to 24 the previous year, counting a motorized bicycle in Honolulu. Also, three bicyclist fatalities were recorded in Honolulu, and three in Hawaii County, in 2017, compared to none in 2016.

The state transportation department’s goal for 2018 is to reduce the number of traffic-related deaths to 80 or fewer towards an ultimate goal of zero deaths on Hawaii roadways.