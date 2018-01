Police are investigating an attempted murder case where a male suspect allegedly attempted to strike a police officer with a vehicle in Waianae.

Police responded to a domestic argument at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect allegedly drove toward an officer, placing him in danger.

The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said no injuries were reported.