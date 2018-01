Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Hauula early today.

The crash occurred at about 4:20 a.m. at Hauula Homestead Road. Emergency Medical Services said two people, a man and woman in their 20s, were transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

A man who was also described to be in his 20s was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.