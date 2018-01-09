 NBC drama starring Auli‘i Cravalho offers theater grants
Associated Press
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 12:31pm

  • WILLY SANJUAN/INVISION/ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Auli’i Cravalho participated in the “Rise” panel during the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, today, in Pasadena, Calif.

PASADENA, Calif. >> An upcoming NBC drama about a high school theater program that stars Mililani’s Auli‘i Cravalho will be a boon to 50 real schools.

The network said today it’s donating $500,000 in grants to high school theater departments nationwide.

Jason Katims, executive producer of the new series “Rise,” says in a statement the grants will help support the kind of schools and students whose stories are told in the series.

“Rise,” inspired by a true story, stars Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) as a teacher who energizes his school’s theater department and its working-class town. In addition to Cravalho, who voiced the lead character in Disney’s “Moana,” the cast includes Rosie Perez and Damon J. Gillespie.

High schools can submit applications at NBC.com/Rise through Feb. 6, with the winners to be announced in March.

“Rise” debuts March 20 after a March 13 preview.

