Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets’ posts a huge 2nd week on the chart

In its second week of release, Taylor Swift’s latest blockbuster album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart, nearly doubling the rest of the Top 5 combined.

One week after tallying the largest opening week since Adele in 2015 — selling the equivalent of 2.6 million albums in the United States — “The Tortured Poets Department” sold another 439,000 album units, down 83%, according to Billboard, but still the highest second-week total since Adele’s “25” almost a decade ago. Last month, Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” opened with 407,000 sales in its debut, then the biggest sales week for any release so far this year.

Whereas Swift’s total last week included 1.9 million copies in traditional album sales — 859,000 for vinyl alone — and factored in advance orders, that number dipped 94% in week two, to 107,000. Instead, “The Tortured Poets Department” was consumed largely via digital streaming this time, with about 429 million plays of the album’s 31 tracks, down from a record 891 million the week prior.

Also on this week’s chart, country singer Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” released in March 2023, jumps two spots to No. 2, with 69,000 units. Future and Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You,” the first of the pair’s two recent albums (and the one featuring Kendrick Lamar dissing Drake on the hit single “Like That”), is No. 3 with 61,000 units. Rounding out the Top 5 is “Cowboy Carter” at No. 4 with 52,000 units and Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” at No. 5 with 41,000 units.