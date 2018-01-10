 Man who died in Hauula crash identified
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 10, 2018
Updated January 10, 2018 8:20am
An 18-year-old passenger who died in a single-vehicle crash in Hauula has been identified as Ku Primacio.

Primacio, of Hauula, died Tuesday after a Toyota pickup truck speeding on Hauula Homestead Road struck a tree and flipped over at about 4:20 a.m.

Primacio was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash. Emergency Medical Services transported him in critical condition to Kahuku Medical Center where he died.

Police said paramedics also transported the male driver, 27, and a female passenger, 22, to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. They were upgraded to serious condition.

Police have initiated a negligent homicide and negligent injury investigation into the fatal crash.

