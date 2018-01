Police arrested a 58-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his wife in Waikiki.

Police said the allegedly assaulted the victim, also 58, at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area of Waikiki, causing substantial bodily injuries.

The suspect was later found and arrested at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree assault.