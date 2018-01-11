 Gonzalez, White Sox agree to $4.75M, 1-year deal
January 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Sports

Gonzalez, White Sox agree to $4.75M, 1-year deal

Associated Press
January 11, 2018
Updated January 11, 2018 9:53am
ADVERTISING

CHICAGO >> The White Sox have agreed to a $4.75 million, one-year contract with pitcher Miguel Gonzalez and are bringing back the right-hander after trading him late last season.

The 33-year-old was 8-13 with a 4.62 ERA in 27 starts last season for Chicago and Texas, which acquired him on Aug. 31 for infielder Ti’quan Forbes. He was 7-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 22 starts for the White Sox.

Gonzalez is 52-54 with a 3.95 ERA with Baltimore (2012-15), Chicago (2016-17) and Texas.

Chicago cleared a roster spot by designating outfielder Jacob May for assignment today.

PREVIOUS STORY
Scoreboard
NEXT STORY
Fitzpatrick among 5 Alabama underclassmen entering NFL draft
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING