 ‘Hamilton’ creator celebrates after landmark pub is saved
January 13, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Top News

‘Hamilton’ creator celebrates after landmark pub is saved

Associated Press
January 13, 2018
Updated January 13, 2018 7:25am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the 32nd annual Imagen Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> A famed New York City pub that has been a part of the Washington Heights neighborhood landscape for decades is not closing after all.

After word got out earlier this week that Coogan’s would be closing because of a rent increase, supporters including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda rallied to save the local landmark. The New York Times reports more than 15,000 people signed a petition.

On Friday, Miranda was among those celebrating at Coogan’s after the owners settled on a new lease with the property owners. Miranda said he’s been visiting the restaurant since he was a boy. Lease terms were not disclosed.

Miranda even sang “Happy Birthday” to a diner.

Coogan’s opened in 1985. Other famous patrons include former Vice President Al Gore, Hillary Clinton and singer Alicia Keys.

PREVIOUS STORY
GOP-leaning states line up to require work for Medicaid
NEXT STORY
Frustrations, tragedy mount for California mudslide town
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING