T.J. Maxx opening store in Hilo

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
March 14, 2018
Updated March 14, 2018 10:20am

    A customer walked past a T.J. Maxx store, in Nov. 2009, in Boston. Off-price retailer T.J. Maxx is opening its first store in Hilo on March 15.

Off-price retailer T.J. Maxx is opening its first store in Hilo on March 15.

The 25,740-square-foot store in the Prince Kuhio Plaza will sell brand-name clothing and accessories, as well as home, beauty and pet products at discounted prices.

“Our buyers search the globe to discover the best in every department, and we’re excited to bring those finds to a new neighborhood,” Tim Miner, president of T.J.Maxx, said in a news release. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find something surprising and unexpected every time they shop.”

The store, which plans to hire about 60 full- and part-time workers, will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the grand opening, with reusable bags given to the first 500 customers and free popsicles from branded carts in Prince Kuhio Plaza and local beaches on March 15 and 17.

