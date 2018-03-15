2 escape house fire in Waipahu with minor injuries

Emergency Medical Services treated two people early today after they escaped a residential fire in Waipahu.
The fire occurred at about 4 a.m. at a home at 94-125 Pahu Street, located near St. Joseph Church.
Paramedics treated a 29-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man who sustained minor injuries. Both refused transport to a hospital.