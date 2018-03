UNIQLO, the Japanese clothing chain, said it will open its first Hawaii store in Ala Moana Center in the fall of this year.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

UNIQLO, the Japanese clothing chain, said it will open its first Hawaii store in Ala Moana Center in the fall of this year.

The approximately 17,300 square-foot UNIQLO Ala Moana store will be in the Ewa end of the mall over two floors (2F and 3F).

The company said it will introduce its products to the market via a Pop-up store in June.