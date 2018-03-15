No. 10 Cal State Northridge upsets No. 3 Hawaii in Big West

Junior hitter Stijn van Tilburg put down 18 kills but had little help as No. 3 Hawaii was upset by No. 10 Cal State Northridge in a Big West volleyball match tonight in Northridge, Calif., 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Rainbow Warriors (13-4, 1-2 Big West) and the first time this season they had been swept. All other losses had come in four, including last Saturday when Hawaii fell to Brigham Young in the Outrigger Resorts Invitational title match.

Sophomore hitter Austin Matautia added seven kills but no other Warrior had more than three. It was the first road match for Hawaii in two months.

Arvis Green Jr. led the Matadors (11-7, 1-2) with 18 kills. The teams meet again tomorrow night.

Hawaii had a chance to even the match when leading 24-23 in Set 2. Van Tilburg was blocked twice and an attack error by Warrior junior middle Dalton Solbrig gave CSUN the 2-0 lead.