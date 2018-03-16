Schatz to convene field hearing on false missile alert

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is holding a hearing called “Hawaii False Missile Alert: What Happened and What Should We Do Next?” at 10 a.m. April 5 at the East-West Center in Honolulu.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is holding a hearing called “Hawaii False Missile Alert: What Happened and What Should We Do Next?” at 10 a.m. April 5 at the East-West Center in Honolulu.

Schatz, a ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, is planning to hold the hearing with a panel of representatives from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Federal Communications Commision and United States Pacific Command.

“This hearing is about moving forward and fixing the emergency alert system,” Schatz said in a news release. “By bringing together state and federal officials, we can understand what happened, what resources are needed to make it right, and how we can improve the system overall.”

The field hearing, which Schatz requested in January, will focus on the failure of the Hawaii emergency alert system and explore ways to improve the alerts to ensure public safety.

The hearing will be held in the Keoni Auditorium of the East-West Center, 1601 East-West Road, with a live video available on commerce.senate.gov.