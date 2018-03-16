 Schatz to convene field hearing on false missile alert
Schatz to convene field hearing on false missile alert

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 9:45am

    From left, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., spoke following a weekly strategy session, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 7. Schatz is holding a hearing called “Hawaii False Missile Alert: What Happened and What Should We Do Next?” at 10 a.m. April 5 at the East-West Center in Honolulu.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is holding a hearing called “Hawaii False Missile Alert: What Happened and What Should We Do Next?” at 10 a.m. April 5 at the East-West Center in Honolulu.

Schatz, a ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, is planning to hold the hearing with a panel of representatives from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Federal Communications Commision and United States Pacific Command.

“This hearing is about moving forward and fixing the emergency alert system,” Schatz said in a news release. “By bringing together state and federal officials, we can understand what happened, what resources are needed to make it right, and how we can improve the system overall.”

The field hearing, which Schatz requested in January, will focus on the failure of the Hawaii emergency alert system and explore ways to improve the alerts to ensure public safety.

The hearing will be held in the Keoni Auditorium of the East-West Center, 1601 East-West Road, with a live video available on commerce.senate.gov.

