 South Korean diplomat says Kim has ‘given his word’ on nukes
March 18, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

South Korean diplomat says Kim has ‘given his word’ on nukes

Associated Press
March 18, 2018
Updated March 18, 2018 8:45am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    South Korea Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul has asked the North “to indicate in clear terms the commitment to denuclearization” and she says Kim’s “conveyed that commitment.”

ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> South Korea’s foreign minister says North Korea’s leader has “given his word” he’s committed to denuclearization, a prime condition for a potential summit with President Donald Trump in May.

Trump has agreed to what would be historic talks after South Korean officials relayed that Kim Jong Un was committed to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and was willing to halt nuclear and missile tests.

North Korea hasn’t publicly confirmed the summit plans, and a meeting place isn’t known.

South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha says Seoul has asked the North “to indicate in clear terms the commitment to denuclearization” and she says Kim’s “conveyed that commitment.”

She tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that “he’s given his word” and it’s “the first time that the words came directly” from the North’s leader.

PREVIOUS STORY
‘Black Panther’ tops box office for fifth straight weekend
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING