 United flight to San Francisco turns back to Honolulu due to mechanical issue
March 19, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

United flight to San Francisco turns back to Honolulu due to mechanical issue

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 19, 2018
Updated March 19, 2018 11:11am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 2015

    A United Airlines passenger airplane passed over Whittier, Calif., on its way to Los Angeles International Airport in July 2015. A United Airlines aircraft bound for San Francisco was diverted back to Honolulu today due to a mechanical issue.

ADVERTISING

A United Airlines aircraft bound for San Francisco was diverted back to Honolulu today due to a mechanical issue.

United Flight 372 carrying 351 passengers landed safely at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, said spokeswoman Maddie King.

The aircraft departed at 7:06 a.m. and landed back in Honolulu at 8:22 a.m. due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines.

A maintenance crew has inspected it and the aircraft was returned to service. King declined to disclose additional information on the mechanical issue.

In an e-mailed statement, King said, “We’re working to get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible.

PREVIOUS STORY
First known interstellar object, discovered by UH scientist, likely came from 2-star system
NEXT STORY
Steve Wynn settled with second woman over sex allegations
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING