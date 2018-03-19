United flight to San Francisco turns back to Honolulu due to mechanical issue

A United Airlines aircraft bound for San Francisco was diverted back to Honolulu today due to a mechanical issue.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A United Airlines aircraft bound for San Francisco was diverted back to Honolulu today due to a mechanical issue.

United Flight 372 carrying 351 passengers landed safely at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, said spokeswoman Maddie King.

The aircraft departed at 7:06 a.m. and landed back in Honolulu at 8:22 a.m. due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines.

A maintenance crew has inspected it and the aircraft was returned to service. King declined to disclose additional information on the mechanical issue.

In an e-mailed statement, King said, “We’re working to get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible.