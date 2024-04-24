Vacation rental bill heads to Gov. Green for signature

A bill that gives counties the clear authority to regulate short-term vacation rentals, including the power to ban them, unanimously passed out of a joint House-Senate conference committee today and heads to the desk of Gov. Josh Green, who promised to sign it.

Senate Bill 2919 also attempts to clarify a 1957 law adopted two years before Hawaii became a state that was used to successfully challenge Honolulu’s efforts to clamp down on vacation rentals by prohibiting rentals between 30 and 189 days.

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole (D, Kaneohe-­Kailua), a lawyer who introduced SB 2919 and chaired today’s conference committee, said he wanted new language help protect against future legal challenges to efforts to regulate short-term rentals.

At the state Capitol on Tuesday, Green told a cheering crowd of Lahaina Strong members that he will sign SB 2919 if it gets to him.

Green sees converting short-term rentals into longer-term housing for residents as the fastest way to fill a shortfall of 50,000 affordable homes across the state.

The gap between affordable housing and vacation rentals was exacerbated by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires that continues to see survivors staying in hotels while waiting to move into longer-term housing — especially in West Maui.

Green told the Lahaina Strong members Tuesday that SB 2919 “will have a positive, profound impact on our people. People will be able to get housing again.”