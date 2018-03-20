Recovering loved one’s data not easy

Austin, texas >> A friend’s brother dies suddenly. The family needs access to his iPhone and MacBook but have no idea what his passwords are. Is there a procedure to request Apple to unlock the devices?

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Austin, texas >> A friend’s brother dies suddenly. The family needs access to his iPhone and MacBook but have no idea what his passwords are. Is there a procedure to request Apple to unlock the devices?

It’s very difficult to access any data from a device locked with a passcode and Apple won’t help.

It may be possible to access iTunes purchases or get into an iCloud account via the deceased’s email software or through “Find My Phone” on a computer, or the contents of the phone could be accessed through a prior backup on iTunes.

But that’s assuming a computer is accessible. If both devices are on lockdown and there’s no other way to access an email account, the options dwindle.

Still, it doesn’t hurt to ask if you’re completely out of ideas; visit the Genius Bar or email Apple at iTunesStoreSupport@apple.com.

As for third-party options, there are programs that purport to be able to hack an iPhone password.

But the issue gets into murky ethical territory as to whether someone would want the entire contents of his or her phone and computer exposed to family.

The object lesson is: leave important passwords behind for family members in a will or other documents before it’s too late.