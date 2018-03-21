 Kauai house fire causes $300K in damages
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 6:25pm
Firefighters responded to a structure fire this morning on Puolo Road in Hanapepe.

A female occupant who was home at the time escaped unharmed. However, the owners’ two cats appeared to have died of smoke inhalation.

Crews arrived at the scene at around 10:30 a.m. where they found the carport and a portion of the house on fire.

Multiple units were dispatched, including firefighters from Hanapepe, Waimea, Kalaheo, Lihue, and the KFD Prevention and Training Bureaus.

The fire was deemed under control and fully extinguished shortly after 11 a.m.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. Damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be roughly $300,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

