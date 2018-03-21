Man, 49, found dead after 3-alarm fire in Makiki high-rise

Firefighters found the body of a 49-year-old man late this morning after they responded to a three-alarm fire in a fourth-floor unit of a Makiki high-rise.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the alarm at 11:23 a.m.

Firefighters found the body in the bedroom of unit 402 of the Oahuan Tower, said fire Capt. Scot Seguirant.

HFD sent 14 units with 51 personnel to the 10-story building at 1710 Makiki St. The fire was brought under control at 11:42 a.m. and extinguished at 12:37 p.m.

Seguirant said if the building had sprinklers, the fire “wouldn’t have lapped up to the next floor. It would have been a totally different fire if it was sprinklered.”

The building’s fire alarm system required someone to activate a manual pull station.

Residents evacuated on their own, and there were no reports of HFD having to take anyone out, Seguirant said.