Sewage pours into Waimalu stream, public warned to stay out of water

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 11:24am

    Kilo Pier at Pearl Harbor. An estimated 13,000 gallons of sewage poured into Waimalu stream, which empties into Pearl Harbor, and state Health officials are warning people to stay out of the water around the stream to the shoreline that runs along Neil Blaisdell Park and Harbor Center.

The Health Department this morning did not say when the spill occurred from a manhole near 98-1367 Kaahumanu Street but said the sewage flowed through undeveloped land and into Waimalu stream, which leads into Pearl Harbor. They said the discharge has stopped.

Water samples are scheduled to be taken Thursday and the Health Department warned people to stay out of the water until warning signs are removed.

