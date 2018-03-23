Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Under the city’s plan for new bike paths, a lane of parking would be lost on Pensacola Street, but two lanes for motorists would remain. An editorial on Page A8 Monday said parts of Pensacola would be reduced to a single lane for motorists.

>> The Blue Note plans to donate proceeds from the April 24 Willie Kahaiali’i concert to support the entertainer’s fight against lung cancer. A Page B2 story Thursday said the proceeds from Willie K’s Tuesday show would also be donated.