Kauai and Oahu get drenched first as storm threatens wet weekend statewide

Kauai and Windward Oahu are under a flood advisory tonight as a storm system that is expected to stick around the state this weekend hits the western islands.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Kauai and Windward Oahu are under a flood advisory tonight as a storm system that is expected to stick around the state this weekend hits the western islands.

“At 6:11 p.m., radar indicated areas of moderate to heavy rain developing over the Koolau Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour in this area, and stream levels are beginning to rise,” the Oahu flood advisory from National Weather Service forecasters said. “Rainfall is likely to persist across the advisory area during the next few hours.”

The Oahu advisory covers Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Kaneohe Marine Base, Waiahole, Kahaluu and Laie.

The entire island of Kauai is under an advisory after early-evening rainfall of up to 2 inches an hour were recorded. “Radar shows additional rain with embedded heavier showers moving northeast toward Kauai from the coastal waters,” forecasters said.

Both advisories are effective until 9:15 p.m. but may be extended.

Continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible for Oahu and Kauai tonight and a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire state through Sunday, according to the weather service. Expect it to be “fairly wet” on Oahu and Kauai as a low pressure trough moves through the state, said meteorologist Gavin Shigesato.

Models show the trough expected to develop over Oahu and Maui early Saturday and shift toward the east where heavy rainfall is likely to occur on the Big island Saturday night. Shigesato said the wet weather is expected to clear out on Sunday.