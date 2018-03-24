 Biki expands stations, schedules open houses
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 24, 2018
Updated March 24, 2018 7:50pm

    A Biki rack in Waikiki on Kalakaua Avenue near Paoakalani Avenue. Bikeshare Hawaii has added two new Biki Stops to its network, one in Waikiki and one at the corner of Cooke and Kawaiahao streets near Kakaako.

Bikeshare Hawaii has added two new Biki Stops to its network, one in Waikiki and one at the corner of Cooke and Kawaiahao streets near Kakaako.

The nonprofit has also scheduled open houses to give people a chance to learn about the bike-share program and offer their input as the program expands.

Bikeshare Hawaii announced the new stations Friday and said it had also expanded four other stations in response to user demand. None of the changes remove parking stalls.

The new Waikiki stop is on Paokalani Avenue at Ala Wai Boulevard, near the Waikiki Community Center.

Bikeshare Hawaii is holding open houses on March 29, 6-8 p.m., at Jefferson Elementary School and April 10, 6-8 p.m., at Makiki District Park and April 17, 5-7 p.m. at Pauahi Recreation Center.

To learn more and see proposed Biki Stop expansion plans, visit gobiki.org.

