Fatal fire in Makiki caused $380,000 in damage

The Honolulu Fire Department has pegged the total damages from Wednesday’s fatal fire in Makiki at $380,000.

A 49-year-old man was trapped by the fire and died in Unit 402 of the 10-story apartment building known as the Oahuan Tower, at 1710 Makiki Street. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Alvin K. Asakura. His body was found by firefighters inside a bedroom.

The three-alarm fire caused $200,000 in damage to Unit 402, $100,000 in damage to Unit 502 and $80,000 in damage to other apartments from fire, heat, smoke or water, according to Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The first alarm was sounded at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday and firefighters arrived three minutes later at the scene. They extinguished the fire by 12:37 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.