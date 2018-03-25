 UH beach volleyball team ties record for consecutive wins
March 25, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

UH beach volleyball team ties record for consecutive wins

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 25, 2018
Updated March 25, 2018 12:15pm
ADVERTISING

The third-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team won its 13th in a row today, tying the program record for most consecutive wins when sweeping UAB 5-0 at the Gamecock Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

The Rainbow Wahine (18-3) gained the clinching point against the Blazers (5-5) at Flight 2 when Carly Kan and Laurel Weaver defeated UAB’s Giovanna Bongiotti and Ashley Glickert 21-8, 21-16. Hawaii went 4-0 in winning the two-day event at Wheeler Beach, matching the streak set in 2015.

Earlier today, the SandBows swept Florida Gulf Coast 5-0, dropping just one set.

Hawaii remains on the mainland and will compete in the Big West Challenge Friday and Saturday at Sacramento State.

PREVIOUS STORY
2 lawyers not joining Trump legal team after all
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING