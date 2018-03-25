UH beach volleyball team ties record for consecutive wins

The third-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team won its 13th in a row today, tying the program record for most consecutive wins when sweeping UAB 5-0 at the Gamecock Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The third-ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team won its 13th in a row today, tying the program record for most consecutive wins when sweeping UAB 5-0 at the Gamecock Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

The Rainbow Wahine (18-3) gained the clinching point against the Blazers (5-5) at Flight 2 when Carly Kan and Laurel Weaver defeated UAB’s Giovanna Bongiotti and Ashley Glickert 21-8, 21-16. Hawaii went 4-0 in winning the two-day event at Wheeler Beach, matching the streak set in 2015.

Earlier today, the SandBows swept Florida Gulf Coast 5-0, dropping just one set.

Hawaii remains on the mainland and will compete in the Big West Challenge Friday and Saturday at Sacramento State.