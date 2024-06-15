Honolulu police seek 2 suspects in burglary of Ewa Beach businesses

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a business smash-and-grab burglary in Ewa Beach early Friday.

According to a CrimeStoppers news release, police have opened a second-degree burglary after the two suspects broke into three businesses in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace by shattering the windows with large rocks. The suspects took property from the businesses then fled in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be made via www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.