Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 15, 2024 85° Today's Paper

Top News

Honolulu police seek 2 suspects in burglary of Ewa Beach businesses

Today Last updated 3:08 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS This surveillance image shows the car used by the suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

This surveillance image shows the car used by the suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS This surveillance image shows one of two suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

This surveillance image shows one of two suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS This surveillance image shows one of two suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

This surveillance image shows one of two suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.

COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS This surveillance image shows the car used by the suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.
COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS This surveillance image shows one of two suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.
COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS This surveillance image shows one of two suspects in a smash-and-grab burglary in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace early Friday, according to Honolulu police.

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a business smash-and-grab burglary in Ewa Beach early Friday.

According to a CrimeStoppers news release, police have opened a second-degree burglary after the two suspects broke into three businesses in the Ewa Pointe Marketplace by shattering the windows with large rocks. The suspects took property from the businesses then fled in a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be made via www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide