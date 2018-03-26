Bikeshare Hawaii expands Biki stations in Kakaako, Waikiki

Bikeshare Hawaii has added two new Biki docking stations, and has expanded four existing ones, in Waikiki and Kakaako.

The two new Biki stops are No. 333, at Paoakalani Avenue and Ala Wai Boulevard, near the Waikiki Community Center and No. 208, on Cooke and Kawaiahao streets, outside of Pacific Park Plaza.

The expansion, which occurred Thursday, includes areas where the most popular Biki stops are located — Waikiki and Ala Moana/Kakaako — and were added due to user demand and available space, officials with the nonprofit said. Bikeshare Hawaii said the two new Biki locations were installed without taking parking spots.

Biki stops No. 236, on Piikoi Street, outside of the KHON2 news station, No. 207, at Ilalo and Coral streets, No. 520 on Kanaina and Monsarrat Avenues and No. 318 on Lewers and Manukai streets, were expanded to include additional docking points, or slots where the bikes are parked.

The additional 58 docking points bring the total in the system to 1713.

Bikeshare Hawaii is holding a few open houses on an upcoming expansion phase this summer, to be held 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at Jefferson Elementary School, April 10 at Makiki District Park, and April 17 at Pauahi Recreation Center. Bikeshare Hawaii is proposing to add more Biki stops to downtown, Kalihi, downtown/Chinatown, Kapiolani Park, Makiki, and Waikiki.