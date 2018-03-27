 Beijing confirms visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to China, his first foreign trip since taking power
Associated Press
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 2:07pm

    Motorcycles escort a motorcade along Chang’an Avenue, a major east-west thoroughfare in Beijing, Tuesday.

    Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Tuesday. Unusually heavy security at a Beijing guesthouse where prominent North Koreans have stayed in the past and media reports of a special train arriving have raised speculation that Kim Jong Un is making his first trip to China as North Korea’s leader.

    Police in tactical gear block a road leading to the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Tuesday.

    Police and security officials stand guard as a motorcade travels along a road near the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Tuesday.

SEOUL, South Korea >> South Korea and Chinese media have confirmed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China.

It was Kim’s first known visit to a foreign country since he took power after his father’s death in late 2011.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said Wednesday that Kim made an unofficial visit to China and met with President Xi Jinping at the Chinese leader’s request.

The short trip saw a North Korean train enter China on Monday but was otherwise cloaked in secrecy.

The train looked like one used by Kim’s father, former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

The speculation over just who traveled by special train from North Korea to Beijing drew a swift reaction from Chinese censors.

Searches for the term “North Korea” were blocked Tuesday while “Kim Jong Un” turned up results from several days ago on major social media platforms, including Sina’s Weibo.

China’s routine censorship of sensitive subjects online can even target words and phrases with tenuous, and even unlikely, connections.

One of those blocked Tuesday was a nickname Chinese have bestowed on the North Korean leader, Kim the Third Fatty (“Jin San Pang” in Chinese). A blocked Weibo post about Kim’s possible visit even shows a combination of three photos of a pig character in a fictional Chinese television series.

