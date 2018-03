Red Cross volunteers are responding tonight to help residents displaced by a Nanakuli residential fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 6:06 p.m. fire at 87-2220A Farrington Highway with 11 units and 37 personnel.

The first unit arrived at 6:09 p.m. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 7:09 p.m. and extinguished it at 7:23 p.m.

More details will be forthcoming.