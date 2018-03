Police arrested five people at a suspected illegal game room in Liliha.

Officers raided a structure at 1862 Liliha St. at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Honolulu police spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said officers seized 18 gambling devices from the site.

Police also arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second-degree and possession of a gambling device.

Three other women, ages 22, 38, and 40, and a 29-year-old man were arrested for warrants.