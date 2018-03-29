Grand jury indicts man in Waikiki box-cutter attack

An Oahu grand jury has returned an indictment, charging a 49-year-old man who allegedly attacked a 25-year-old woman with a box cutter in Waikiki.

The grand jury charged Andrew M. Peppers, also known as Andrew M. Davis, Wednesday with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.

An arraignment is expected to be scheduled shortly. His bail was set at $75,000.

Police said a suspect who was later identified as Peppers was yelling at random while walking on Kalakaua Avenue near the intersection of Lewers Street at about 1:30 p.m. on March 21.

He walked to several tables and chairs fronting Longs Drugs at 2155 Kalakakaua Avenue and approached the victim. Police said Peppers and the woman are not known to one another.

He then put the victim in a chokehold and held a box cutter to her neck, according to a court document. Peppers allegedly attempted to slash her when the victim used her hands to protect her neck.

A struggle ensued and the woman managed to break free. Police said a man tackled him to the ground before Peppers walked away.

The court document said the woman sustained “deep lacerations to her right thumb, right hand and abrasions to her neck and chin” in the attack. She was transported to Straub Hospital in stable condition.

Police immediately responded and located Peppers at the corner of Royal Hawaiian and Kuhio avenues.

Police arrested and booked Peppers under his alias, Andrew Davis, on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and two outstanding warrants. Upon further checks into his Hawaii driver’s license and state identification records, detectives accurately identified him as Peppers.