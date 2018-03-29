SHARE















ADVERTISING

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Honolulu Museum of Art, 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org; $10-$12 unless noted.

“Cézanne: Portraits of a Life”

1 p.m. Friday -Sunday

Interviews with curators and experts and correspondence from the Post-Impressionist artist himself shed light on Paul Cézanne. (2018, U.K., 1:25)

EUROPEAN CINEMA

Opens Saturday. Features a dozen of the best new films from Europe, representing 13 countries and 13 languages. Runs through May 1.

“This is Our Land” / “Chez Nous”

4 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; 1 p.m. Tuesday; and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Lucas Belvaux’s controversial film about Pauline, a single mom and nurse in a mining district who must raise her two children and care for her left-wing father in an increasingly divided community. Facing harsh social realities, she is chosen as a mayoral candidate by the rising nationalist party. In French with subtitles. (2017, France/Belgium, 1:58)

“Faces Places” / “Visages Villages”

7:30 p.m. Saturday; 4 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 1 p.m. Wednesday

Director Agnes Varda and French photographer/muralist JR pair up for this Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature. They traveled to French villages where they meet locals, hear their heartwarming stories and produce larger-than-life portraits to displayd on barns, houses, storefronts and trains, revealing humanity in their subjects. In French with subtitles. (2017, France, 1:29)

“In the Fade” / “Aus Dem Nichts”

1 p.m. Thursday

After her son and husband, a Kurdish former drug leader, are killed in a bomb attack, Katja’s life falls apart as she mourns and searches for reasons and the perpetrators behind the attack with the help of a lawyer, who happens to be her husband’s best friend. With Diane Kruger. In English, German and Greek with subtitles. (2017, Germany/France, 1:46)

“The Young Karl Marx”

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Karl Marx, at the age of 26, and his wife set off in exile and land in Paris from Germany where they meet Friedrich Engels, who provides the “missing piece to the puzzle” that leads to a vision, one that grows into the most complete transformation of the world since the Renaissance. Directed by Raoul Peck. In English, German and French with subtitles. (2017, Germany/France/Belgium, 1:58)

MOVIE MUSEUM

3566 Harding Ave., 735-8771; $4-$5

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

11:45 a.m., and 2 and 6:15 p.m. Friday ; and 11:45 a.m., and 4:15 and 8:45 p.m. Sunday

Four teens open up a game cartridge and are whisked away into a jungle where they become the avatars they’ve chosen, which are complete opposites of their true personalities: nerdy Spencer transforms into the physique of “The Rock” (Dwayne Johnson); jock Fridge becomes “a shrimpy” zoologist (Kevin Hart); mousy Martha is a martial artist (Karen Gillan) and vain Bethany simply looks like Jack Black. Rated PG-13. (2017, 1:59)

“Strobe Edge”

4:15 and 8:30 p.m. Friday

In this adaptation of Io Sakisaka’s manga, 15-year-old Ninako tells the most popular boy in school that she likes him despite the fact he already has a girlfriend, while another friend tries to capture her heart. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2015, Japan, 1:51)

“Do You See Me?” (“Scusate se esisto!”)

11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday

A talented architect named Serena Bruno enjoyed great success working in England but can’t seem to find employment as a woman when she returns home to Italy. She’s finally hired as “Bruno Serena.” For ages 12 and older. In Italian with subtitles. (2014, Italy, 1:39)

“Hana’s Miso Soup”

12:45, 4:45 and 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Based on a true story about Chie, a recent college graduate who is diagnosed with cancer as she plans her wedding to Shingo. Despite fears that treatment may render her infertile, the couple is blessed with a daughter. To ensure Hana will live a healthy and independent life, Chie shares her wisdom in the kitchen. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with subtitles. (2015, Japan, 1:58)

“Small Town Crime”

Noon, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Monday

An ex-cop encounters a young woman left for dead and is intent on finding her assailant, which unknowingly puts his family at risk. With John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson and Olivia Spencer. Rated R. (2017, 1:31)

“Isla Bonita”

1:45, 5:15 and 8:45 p.m. Monday

A washed-up filmmaker named Fer visits a friend on the island of Menorca where everyone seems to be experiencing a relationship crisis, unbeknownst to Fer, who comically gets tangled in their mess. For ages 15 and older. In Spanish and English with subtitles. (2015, Spain, 1:36)

“The Fencer” (“Miekkailija”)

11:30 a.m., and 3:15 and 7 p.m. Thursday

Based on a true story set in 1950s Estonia. A fencer on the run from the Russian secret police escapes into a small town and keeps a low profile teaching fencing to children. When his students are invited to a competition in Leningrad, he is forced to choose between endangering himself or disappointing his pupils. For ages 12 and older. In Estonian and Russian with subtitles. (2015, Finland/Estonia/Germany, 1:39)

“The New Man” (“Den nya manniskan”)

1:15, 5 and 8:45 p.m. Thursday

It’s 1951 Sweden when 17-year-old Gertrud is forced into an institution where girls from poor families are sterilized and then set free. However, she falls in love with Axel and is confronted with a life-changing decision. For ages 12 and older. Award-winner at the Shanghai International Film Festival. In Finnish and Swedish with subtitles. (2007, Finland/Sweden, 1:44)