Police arrested an adult male suspect after he allegedly attempted to rob a coffee shop in Waikiki early today.

Police said the suspect entered the shop and passed a note to an employee demanding cash shortly before 5:30 a.m. He then fled without any money from the establishment.

Police responded and arrested the suspect in the area on suspicion of second-degree robbery.