Honolulu firefighters were investigating the cause of a garage fire this afternoon in Palolo.

Eleven units with 44 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3600 block of Keaolele Place at about 1 p.m. and found heavy black smoke coming from a one-story residential home, said Honolulu fire Capt. Kevin Mokulehua.

Firefighters contained the fire to the garage and extinguished it by 1:48 p.m.

No one was home at the time, Mokulehua said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.