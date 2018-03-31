Firefighters recover body of missing swimmer at Rainbow Falls

The body of a 20-year-old swimmer who went missing Friday in the Wailuku River was recovered today in a pond below Rainbow Falls.

The swimmer had been missing since Friday afternoon when witnesses reported seeing him go underwater below the falls and never resurface.

Firefighters returned to the scene at dawn today and began searching underwater, on the surface, and by air.

At about 10 a.m., a dive team found the body below the surface of the pool at the bottom of the falls, firefighters said.

Firefighters picked up the body by helicopter and turned it over to police for positive identification.

On Friday, witnesses said the man appeared to be fatigued while swimming in the pond before going under.

The man had been swimming with three others who were on shore when firefighters arrived at about 6 p.m.

Firefighters searched the area where the man was last seen, but did not find him. They suspended their search Friday night due to darkness.