 Flash flood warning canceled for Oahu
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 31, 2018
Updated March 31, 2018 2:10pm

    Umbrellas were out in full force early this afternoon at Central Oahu Regional Park as parents wait for a baseball game to begin. Games at the park were eventually postponed due to the heavy downpour.

A flash flood warning and advisory for Oahu were canceled this afternoon, but hazy and somewhat humid conditions will continue for most of the state this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

A front near Kauai is bringing wet weather over the western half of the state and spotty rainfall on the other half, the weather service said.

Humid Kona winds will continue into the first half of the week.

Earlier this afternoon, radar indicated a slow moving area of very heavy rainfall over the Ewa Beach region. Rainfall rates of 4 inches per hour were reported. There was also heavy rainfall over the central and northern Koolau mountains.

All Interscholastic League of Honolulu baseball games scheduled for today have been postponed.

