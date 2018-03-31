 Man nearly dies after being stabbed in neck downtown
March 31, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man nearly dies after being stabbed in neck downtown

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 31, 2018
Updated March 31, 2018 12:51pm
ADVERTISING

Police arrested a man today in connection with a critical stabbing in downtown Honolulu.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. near Hotel Street and Fort Street Mall.

Paramedics treated a 53-year-old man for a stab wound to his neck in front of Ross Dress for Less on Fort Street Mall. Initially, he was able to walk, but then he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

Police said a suspect was arrested shortly afterwards for investigation of attempted murder.

PREVIOUS STORY
Flash flood warning issued for Oahu
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING