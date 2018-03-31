Man nearly dies after being stabbed in neck downtown

Police arrested a man today in connection with a critical stabbing in downtown Honolulu.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. near Hotel Street and Fort Street Mall.

Paramedics treated a 53-year-old man for a stab wound to his neck in front of Ross Dress for Less on Fort Street Mall. Initially, he was able to walk, but then he was taken to a hospital in critical condition, an Emergency Medical Services report said.

Police said a suspect was arrested shortly afterwards for investigation of attempted murder.