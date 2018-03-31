Show prices rise in Las Vegas

Continuing a trend that has prevailed for 22 out of the past 27 years, the average price of a Las Vegas production ticket costs more this year and is at an all-time high.

After tallying ticket prices from 99 shows, this year’s average comes in at $94.49, $2.56 more than last year’s average.

The most expensive is $828 for a VIP ticket to “Jennifer Lopez — All I Have” at Planet Hollywood. J.Lo was also part of the Planet Hollywood collective (with Lionel Richie and the Backstreet Boys) that finished as the highest average ticket price at $195.67.

Amazingly, more than half the shows (58) have at least one ticket option that costs more than $100.

This year’s least-expensive ticket is any in a revolving roster of magic and tribute shows at Royal Resort that goes for $30.56. Other bargains are: “Mike Hammer Comedy Magic” at the Four Queens ($32.16), “Spirit of the King” at the Four Queens ($32.16), “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater” at the V Theater ($32.50), “Electric Candy” at Hooters ($35.96), “Hypnosis Unleashed” at Binion’s ($36.50), “LA Comedy Club” at the Stratosphere ($36.65) and “Laughternoon” at the D ($38).

Will Hill at Klondike

The long-awaited Klondike Sunset sports book has opened. It’s another good addition to the cool little slots casino with excellent food deals. The book is next to the bar, so you can watch the games while playing some video poker and having a drink.

Question: I love the D downtown. And when I was last there, the owner, Derek Stevens, bet $11,000 to win $10,000 on every first round game of the March Madness basketball tournament. How did he do?

Answer: Reversing last year’s result when he went a dreadful 10-19-3, Stevens was 16-14-2 and booked a $16,000 profit this year. As of press time, the always self-promoting Stevens was riding a $25,000 bet at 40-1 odds that will net $1 million if Michigan wins the tournament.