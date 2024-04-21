Las Vegas Advisor: Mirage’s transition to Hard Rock begins

Cirque du Soleil has announced that its long-running show, The Beatles LOVE, will close on July 7. The show that’s based on the music of the Fab Four has run for 18 years and played to 11.5 million people. While it’s big news that one of Las Vegas’ most renowned shows is closing, the bigger news is its departure is signaling that the transformation from the Mirage to the Hard Rock is underway in earnest. Already closed is Siegfried &Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, followed by the volcano, which will be replaced with a guitar-shaped hotel tower. Firm timetables haven’t been disclosed, but there are currently no plans to completely close the casino at any point.

Wick: The ever-expanding AREA15 entertainment complex has announced that it’s partnering with the movie studio Lionsgate to create the John Wick Experience. Based on the John Wick movies, the 12,000-square-foot attraction will transport guests into a John Wick adventure. It’s not clear if the Wick Experience is in addition to, or replacing, a previously announced Universal horror attraction.

Ferraro’s forked: Ferraro’s Ristorante, the non-casino restaurant located across the street from Virgin Las Vegas, has received the Tre Forchette (Three Fork) award from Gambero Rosso International, a magazine and media group that’s considered one of the world’s top authorities on Italian food and wine. Only eight other U.S. restaurants have earned the designation.

Question: Now that the blackjack mini-tournaments are no longer running at the Downtown Grand, are there any others in town?

Answer: Not currently; that’s what made those so special. However, the Downtown Grand held a bigger open blackjack tournament this month with a low buy-in that may become an ongoing event.

