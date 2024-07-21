Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas megaresort The Mirage is no more

The Mirage, the casino that ushered in the megaresort era and flipped the switch on the “new Las Vegas,” closed Wednesday after a 34-year run. The radical Mirage model concocted by Steve Wynn aimed to generate profits property-­wide, including from rooms, food and beverage, entertainment and retail, rather than relying almost solely on casino winnings. It was successful, and that model is in place at almost every major casino today. The property will be completely transformed into Hard Rock International’s guitar-shaped hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2027. An implosion isn’t planned, and several elements of the Mirage, including the stunning atrium, are expected to be a part of the new resort.

Trop drop: Farther south on the Strip, an implosion is planned for what’s left of the Tropicana. According to the permit application, the two 22-story towers will be demolished by a single explosion. An exact date of the event hasn’t been announced, but the window to do it is Sept. 30 to Oct. 8.

Lakeside closing: One of Wynn Las Vegas’ top restaurants, Lakeside, is closing. The space will be converted into Fiola Mare, a Mediterranean seafood restaurant from James Beard- and Michelin-awarded chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi. It’s scheduled to open in “early 2025.”

Question: The Mirage ran a $1.6 million giveaway the week before it closed to distribute “slot money.” What does that mean?

Answer: By Nevada law, when a casino closes, money that has accrued on progressive-jackpot meters belongs to the public, not the casino, and it must be given away in some manner. Some casinos move the money to easier-to-hit machines. The Mirage chose to hold a series of drawings, which drew big crowds looking to grab a piece of the pie.

