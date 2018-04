Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Kapahulu this afternoon.

The man entered the bank at about 3:25 p.m. and made a demand for money, police said.

The teller complied, and he fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was used, police said.