Teen buys every cupcake in shop to get revenge after woman fat-shames her

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 9:26pm

A woman apparently got her just deserts after fat-shaming a teen in an Indiana cupcake shop.

Vega Blossom says in a viral Facebook post that she went to a local bakery for cupcakes where she found herself in line behind a woman taking a long time to buy a cake and in front of a woman making rude comments about having to wait.

When it was her turn at the counter, Blossom heard the woman behind her say to a friend, “now let’s hope this fat b—- doesn’t buy all the cupcakes.”

Blossom says after hearing that remark she decided to teach the woman a lesson.

She originally planned to buy six cupcakes, but instead bought every one in the shop.

“I SPENT $54 ON CUPCAKES JUST TO BE A B—-,” she wrote. “HAPPY EASTER.”

She posted her story on Saturday. Whether or not it’s true, the post has been liked nearly 75,000 times and shared 25,000 times.

