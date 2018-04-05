Girl critically injured after 2-car crash by Ka Uka on-ramp

Emergency Medical Services transported an 8-year-old girl to a hospital today after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the H-2 freeway near Waipio Gentry.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Emergency Medical Services transported an 8-year-old girl to a hospital today after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of the H-2 freeway near Waipio Gentry.

The collision occurred after the Ka Uka Boulevard on-ramp just before 7:50 a.m today. Lt. Ben Moszkowicz of the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said a grey Honda Fit and red Nissan Altima were traveling southbound on the freeway when one of the vehicles attempted to change lanes.

At some point, the cars collided. Moszkowicz said both vehicles swerved off the roadway and onto the shoulder. The Nissan operated by a 33-year-old Wahiawa woman came to rest on the shoulder.

The Honda operated by a 33-year-old Wahiawa man continued on the shoulder and struck a tree.

EMS treated and transported the Honda driver to a hospital in serious condition. The child who was in the Honda was also transported to a hospital in “extremely critical condition,” Moszkowicz said.

The Nissan driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.