HIFF Spring Showcase

The Hawaii International Film Festival Spring Showcase opens Friday, with 33 films from 12 countries screened over the next two weeks at Dole Cannery theaters. Ticket prices are $12-$14 per film for the general public, ($10 HIFF members), with flash passes providing admission to all films at $275 ($225 members) and $525 ($475 members) for platinum passes providing admission to films and related events. Visit hiff.org for information and schedules.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii International Film Festival Spring Showcase opens Friday, with 33 films from 12 countries screened over the next two weeks at Dole Cannery theaters. Ticket prices are $12-$14 per film for the general public, ($10 HIFF members), with flash passes providing admission to all films at $275 ($225 members) and $525 ($475 members) for platinum passes providing admission to films and related events. Visit hiff.org for information and schedules.

THIS WEEK’S LINEUP

“The Third Murder”

8 p.m. Friday and 8:15 p.m. April 14. A defendant in a murder trial confesses, but his attorney begins to doubt his client after the victim’s family and the defendant testify. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 2:04)

“1987: When the Day Comes”

8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. In 1987, a South Korean government cover-up of the murder of a student triggers an investigation by a wary prosecutor. Based on true events. In Korean with subtitles. (2017, South Korea, 2:09)

“Beirut”

8 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A top U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) who left Lebanon after a tragic accident is called back 10 years later with a mission only he can accomplish. Unbeknownst to him, an undercover CIA agent is tasked to keep him alive and ensure the mission is a success. (2018, 1:49)

“Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura”

5 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. April 14. Based on the popular 1980s manga about the adventures of Isshiki and his wife Akiko in a supernatural town filled with other-worldly creatures, spirits and goblins. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 2:09)

“Eating Animals”

3:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. This documentary about factory farming shares narratives of farmers and explores practices that have polluted the environment and caused the inhumane treatment of animals. Co-produced by actress Natalie Portman. (2017, 1:34)

“The Fortress”

7:45 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Thursday. In 1636, China invades Korea, forcing the Korean court to take shelter in the Namhan Fortress. The king must choose whether to save lives or fight to the death. In Korean with subtitles. (2017, South Korea, 2:19)

“A Kid Like Jake”

6 p.m. Thursday and 2:30 p.m. April 14. The parents (Claire Danes and Jim Parsons) of 4-year-old Jake face the task of getting him into private school, which requires them to focus on his uniqueness: his love of dresses, fairy tales and princesses. (2018, 1:32)

“Kiss and Spell”

5:45 p.m. Saturday and 7:45 p.m. Monday. a party magician falls for a mysterious girl who sees ghosts, causing him to see them too. In Vietnamese with subtitles. (2018, Vietnam, 1:53)

“Kusama—Infinity”

8:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. April 13. Artist Yayoi Kusama, who spent 30 years in a mental institution, had a brush with fame in America during the 1960s, and finally achieved international renown. In English and Japanese with subtitles. (2017, 1:20)

“Lean on Pete”

8:15 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. April 15. Coming-of-age story about a homeless teen trying to locate his only known relative, last known to be living a thousand miles away. (2017, 1:59)

“Leave No Trace”

8 p.m. Tuesday and 3:30 p.m. April 13. Will and his daughter have been living off-the-grid for years near Portland, Ore. Once discovered, social services take over and the pair struggle to adapt to their new way of life. (2018, 1:48)

“Life in Overtime”

12:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Thursday. Sosuke is finally retired from his bank job, but when a young woman sparks his eye and a young tech entrepreneur approaches him with a unique opportunity, he wonders if they are the ticket to a new life. In Japanese with subtitles. (2018, Japan, 2:05)

“Love Education”

5:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. A battle between a man’s former wives over his final resting place provides the impetus for three generations of women to let go of the past. In Chinese with subtitles. (2017, China, 2:02)

“Mixed Doubles”

8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 p.m. April 14. Young Tamako was raised to become a table tennis prodigy but after her mother died, she dropped the sport. Years later Tamako is dating a table tennis whiz, Akihito, who leaves her for a pro. Tamako concocts a wild scheme for payback. In Japanese with subtitles. (2018, Japan, 1:59)

“Mori, The Artist’s Habitat”

3:45 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Known as the “hermetic sage with a paintbrush,” artist Morikazu Kumagai rarely left his 60-square-meter home for 30 years. His life is highlighted in this film based on an actual account. In Japanese with subtitles. (2018, Japan, 1:39)

“Omotenashi”

8 p.m. Monday and 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A young heir to a construction company in Taiwan is sent to Kyoto to oversee the renovation of a hotel they’ve bought, but the innkeeper wants to turn it into a wedding venue. In Japanese and Mandarin with subtitles. (2018, Taiwan, 1:36)

“On Chesil Beach”

5:30 p.m. Monday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A funny, heartbreaking adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel about a young British couple honeymooning in 1962. (2018, U.K., 1:50)

“Ramen Heads”

6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. April 13. Tokyo-based chef Osamu Tomita, “the reigning king of ramen,” shares recipes, trade secrets and his thoughts on flavors and ingredients. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 1:33)

“RBG”

1:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Monday. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has earned herself the rock-star title of “Notorious RBG.” This film provides access to her personal life. (2017, 1:37)

“The Satellite Girl and Milk Cow”

3 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. April 14. This animated comedy—a tale of friendship between a cow, a girl and an enchanted roll of toilet paper banding together in an attempt to set the world right—explores the importance of connection while facing life’s challenges. In Korean with subtitles. (2014, South Korea, 1:21)

“Sexy Durga”

6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4:30 p.m. April 14. Two runaway girls are picked up by two small-time arms dealers in this film that examines gender roles in Indian society. In Malayalam with subtitles. (2017, India, 1:25)

“Sweet Country”

3:30 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. Set in the 1920s, this Aussie western is about an Aboriginal farmhand who shoots a white man in self defense and goes on the run as a possé hunts him down. In Aboriginal and English with subtitles. (2017, Australia, 1:53)

“Tremble All You Want”

5:45 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 p.m. April 15. A young office worker who’s never had a boyfriend and still carries a crush on her former classmate for 10 years is taken aback when a colleague confesses his love for her. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 1:57)

“Ulam: Main Dish”

6 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday. Following the rise of Filipino food via award-winning chefs who infuse it with American cuisine, this film confronts issues inherent in representing both Filipino and American identity. (2017, 1:20)

“We Make Antiques!”

6 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Two crooked antique dealers join forces after they realize they’ve been scammed by the same renowned local dealer. In Japanese with subtitles. (2017, Japan, 1:50)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

6 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Documentary about America’s favorite neighbor—Mr. Fred Rogers. (2018, 1:33)